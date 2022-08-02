Contreras, Happ stay with Cubs after deadline passes

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are keeping All-Stars Willson Contreras and Ian Happ for now after Tuesday’s trade deadline passed with no deal for either. With the Cubs rebuilding and free agency looming, Contreras appeared destined to be traded. Fellow All-Star Happ also seemed like a good bet to be dealt. Contreras got a standing ovation in what many thought would be his final home game at Wrigley Field against Pittsburgh on July 26. Teammates hugged him following Sunday’s 4-0 loss at San Francisco, thinking that might have been his last game for the Cubs.

