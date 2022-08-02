Blue Jays obtain relievers Bass and Pop from Marlins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL wild-card contending Toronto Blue Jays added depth to their bullpen by acquiring relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins for shortstop prospect Jordan Groshans. Bass is 2-3 with 1.41 ERA in 45 games, while Pop has a 2-0 record and a 3.60 ERA over 18 outings. Groshans, taken 12th overall in the 2018 draft by Toronto, is hitting .250 with one homer and 24 RBIs over 67 games with Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays also received a player to be named later. Toronto left-hander Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays also designated left-hander Anthony Banda for assignment.

