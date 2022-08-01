Urshela’s 2-run homer in 10th gives Twins 5-3 win vs Tigers
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the 10th inning and Jose Miranda had three RBIs as the Minnesota Twins came back to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Jose Miranda had three RBIs for the Twins, who maintained their one-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland. Miranda hit a tying, two-run single in the eighth. He added an RBI single in the 10th before Urshela’s big hit. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal was pulled following five scoreless innings with left arm fatigue.