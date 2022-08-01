Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team. Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September.

