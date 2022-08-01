Only 2 of top 300 MLB draft picks fail to sign by deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — Only two of the top 300 picks in baseball’s amateur draft failed to reach agreements by the deadline. The highest selection not to sign was Oklahoma State third baseman Nolan McLean, selected 81st by Baltimore with the first pick of the third round, which had a slot value of $794,000. Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat also failed to sign after the New York Mets selected him 90th, which had a slot value of $691,300. The Orioles and Mets each will receive an extra pick following the third round of next year’s draft.

