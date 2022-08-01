NL Central-leading Brewers acquire reliever Bush from Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers for infielder Mark Mathias and a top pitching prospect. Bush is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 40 games this season. He hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances. The 36-year-old Bush has spent all five of his big league seasons with the Rangers. He was the first overall draft pick as a shortstop by San Diego in 2004. In 180 big league games as a pitcher, he is 12-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings. Texas got Mathias and left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly, a second-round draft pick in 2019.

