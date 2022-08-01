Jackson taking over as New York Giants top cornerback

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Adoree Jackson has taken over as the New York Giants No. 1 cornerback since the team’s decision to release James Bradberry in May in a salary cap move. Jackson, who will turn 27 next month, is the old man in the cornerback’s room. Entering his sixth season and second with the Giants, he’s the mentor to young DBs, such as Aaron Robinson and Cor’Dale Flott. If there is an area Jackson needs to make progress in it’s interceptions. He has had three in five NFL seasons. He had six in three seasons playing at Southern Cal.

