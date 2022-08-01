Fans debate Watson’s 6-game suspension for assault claims

HOUSTON (AP) — Football fans are debating the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The reaction was mixed even among Browns fans who hope Watson can be a franchise quarterback. Touchdown Browns Backers Club President Rhonda Whitelock says some club members have told her they won’t watch the Browns anymore. She says other members don’t believe the women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage treatments.

