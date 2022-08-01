Falcons defensive guru Pees determined to raise expectations

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is making sure his players know he won’t stand for another season like 2021, when Atlanta finished 7-10. Only two NFL teams allowed more points than the Falcons. No team had fewer sacks. The 72-year-old Pees is entering only his second season in Atlanta, but he already has grown tired of seeing the defense underperform. He says he’s working on “changing the culture around this … place.” While much attention has been paid to new quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, the fate of the Falcons could rest with Atlanta’s ability to improve on defense.

