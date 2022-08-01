Donald takes over for Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Luke Donald is Europe’s new captain for the Ryder Cup in Italy next year. The job had belonged to Henrik Stenson. But then the Swede went back on his pledge to support Europe by signing on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The European tour stripped Stenson of the job. It now belongs to Donald. He’s a four-time Ryder Cup player who never played on a losing team. Donald also is a former No. 1 player in the world. The matches are in September 2023 at Marco Simone in Italy. Donald is keeping Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as vice captains.