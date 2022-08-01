Before Venus Williams’ return, Halep advances in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Simona Halep won her opening match at the Citi Open in Washington hours before another former No. 1-ranked women’s player returns to singles action for the first time in 2022. The third-seeded Halep beat Cristina Bucsa of Spain. Venus Williams is set to play her first singles match in nearly a year when she faces Canadian Rebecca Marino this evening. On the men’s side, Kyle Edmund defeated qualifier Yosuke Watanuki to win his first ATP Tour-level singles match since October 2020 after recovering from three knee surgeries. Countryman Andy Murray is set to play his first match of the tournament later this afternoon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.