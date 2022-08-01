Barcelona sells part of its production hub for $102M
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has sold part of its production hub for 100 million euros to boost its finances in a bid to use its newly signed players right away. Club president Joan Laporta says the club sold a 25% stake of Barça Studios to Socios.com, a blockchain provider in the sports and entertainment business. The money should allow Barcelona to meet Spanish league financial requirements and sign the players it has acquired recently, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé.