Stenson wins LIV Golf event and gets $4 million in debut
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Two weeks after Henrik Stenson was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for Europe, he’s a winner in his debut on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. The Swede got large and immediate returns. He shot 69 at Trump National. He won by two shots over Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolf. And the payoff for Stenson was $4 million for the individual win, and $375,000 for his team finishing second. Dustin Johnson now has three top 10s in three event and already has made just over $5.2 million. The LIV Golf series doesn’t return until the first weekend in September.