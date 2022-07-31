Sky score final nine points, beat Sun 95-92 in overtime

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points, Allie Quigley hit two big shots in overtime and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 95-92 in a matchup between two of the top teams. Connecticut (20-10) led 92-86 after Jonquel Jones sank 1 of 2 free throws with 2:02 remaining. Quigley answered with a 3-pointer and Courtney Vandersloot hit two foul shots to get Chicago (23-7) within 92-91 with 90 seconds left. Following a Sun turnover, Emma Meesseman made a go-ahead layup with 47.3 seconds to go and Quigley scored down low with 8.1 left to cap the scoring and a 9-0 game-ending run. DeWanna Bonner topped the Sun with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas scored 22 with eight assists and five steals.

