MATCHDAY: Frankfurt, Union Berlin face tricky cup games

Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin face potentially tricky opening games in the German Cup. Europa League champion Frankfurt plays at second-division Magdeburg. Union faces a heated welcome at eastern rival Chemnitzer FC which now plays at fourth-tier level. Union coach Urs Fischer missed Saturday’s news conference due to back problems but the club hopes he’ll recover in time. Also in the first round Monday Werder Bremen plays at fourth-tier Energie Cottbus and Darmstadt visits third-division club Ingolstadt.

By The Associated Press

