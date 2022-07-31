Leipzig signs Germany defender Raum from Hoffenheim

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has signed Germany left back David Raum from Hoffenheim on a five-year contract after a breakout season saw him become one of the Bundesliga’s top defenders. Hoffenheim only signed Raum from second-tier Greuther Fürth a year ago. He had 13 assists in his first season in the top division and made nine appearances for Germany as a key player in coach Hansi Flick’s shakeup of the team. Kicker magazine reported the transfer is worth 26 million euros ($26.6 million) with a possible further 2 million euros ($2.05 million) in bonuses.

