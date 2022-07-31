LEADING OFF: Soto on the block as Nats host Scherzer, Mets

It’s nearing times for best-and-last offers for clubs trying to land starts Juan Soto, Willson Contreras and J.D. Martinez ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Soto is the biggest name on the block, with Washington considering bids for the 23-year-old slugger after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the team. Soto can be a free agenty after 2024, and the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are considered to be among the clubs most likely to convince Nationals GM Mike Rizzo to unload his franchise cornerstone. Contreras, Martinez and Josh Bell lead the list of likely available hitters.

By The Associated Press

