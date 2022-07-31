Hertha upset in German Cup; Gladbach, Freiburg advance

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s hopes of reaching the German Cup final in its own stadium have been ended in the first round by a 6-5 loss on penalties at second-division club Eintracht Braunschweig. Hertha was leading 2-0 when it conceded two goals for extra time. It was leading 4-3 in extra time when it conceded late again for penalties. Beaten finalist Freiburg needed extra time to get past second-division club Kaiserslautern 2-1. Borussia Mönchengladbach enjoyed a 9-1 rout of fifth-tier Oberachern. Schalke, Hoffenheim, Augsburg and Mainz also progressed Sunday.

