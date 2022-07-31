Ex-F1 race director Masi says he received death threats

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One’s former race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season’s controversial call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a heavily disputed restart procedure. In an interview with Australia’s NewsCorp, the 44-year-old Australian recalled feeling like “the most hated man in the world” as he revealed the level of hostility he endured online and the hundreds of toxic messages he received. The interview Masi gave to the Sunday Telegraph carried screenshots of some of the messages. Masi has since left governing body FIA and relocated back to Australia.

