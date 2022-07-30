Skip to Content
Vikings value return of rejuvenated tight end Irv Smith Jr.

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The evidence of Irv Smith Jr.’s rejuvenated outlook jumps out from underneath his chinstrap. The Minnesota Vikings tight end has a tattoo of a butterfly on the left side of his neck that signifies a fresh start. Smith is returning to action after missing the 2021 season with a knee injury. The Vikings value his athleticism and versatility and are eager to have him back as a vital part of the offense.

Associated Press

