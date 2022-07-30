Stewart helps Storm beat Mystics 82-77, clinch playoff berth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breanna Stewart made four free throws in the final 12 seconds and finished with 18 points and Seattle used a big second-half run to beat the Washington Mystics 82-77 and clinch a berth in the WNBA playoffs. Seattle took sole possession of fourth in the league standings — a game ahead of the fifth-place Mystics and 1 1/2 games behind No. 3 Connecticut. Alysha Clark made a 3-pointer to pull Washington within a point with 26.3 seconds remaining. After an inadvertent whistle, Seattle called timeout and Talbot threw away the ensuing inbounds pass but Ezi Magbegor forced Washington’s Elena Delle Donne into a tough shot with 14.9 seconds to go, Stewart grabbed the offensive rebound and the Storm held on. Delle Donne led the Mytics with 22 points

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.