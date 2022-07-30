NY Giants rookies Thibodeaux, Neal penciled in as starters

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal were acquaintances when the New York Giants drafted them with the fifth and seventh picks overall in this year’s NFL Draft. It seems now they’re linked in more ways than one. They are teammates and friends and two big men who’ve gone up against each other every day in training camp. And when the first week of training camp ended Saturday, the rookies were penciled in as starters, Thibodeaux at outside linebacker and Neal at right tackle.

