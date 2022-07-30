McDaniel’s path to Dolphins started with a lost hat as a fan
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Having fans at training camp is not an annoyance to Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. It’s part of his story. He was one of those fans once. It worked out rather well for him, a tale that involves how a lost hat almost three decades ago led to him coaching in front of Dolphins fans at the training camp for the first time on Saturday. An act of kindness at Denver Broncos camp when McDaniel was a kid started his life in football.