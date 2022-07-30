F1 drivers navigate rain-drenched practice before qualifying

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One drivers tackled a difficult rain-drenched third practice ahead of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix later. Runaway championship leader Max Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez only came out late into the hour-long session. Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel went backward into the crash barriers with about 10 minutes to go and a red flag came out. Rain began thundering down around midday and the Hungaroring track was drenched by the 1 p.m. start. The Ferraris were the first out and Charles Leclerc slid when missing a chicane. Williams driver Nicolas Latifi surprised everyone by posting the fastest time on his final lap.

