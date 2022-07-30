Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller to undergo chemotherapy

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says striker Sébastien Haller needs chemotherapy treatment because his testicular tumor was found to be malignant. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl says “Sébastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good.” The club says Haller will miss “several months” and that it will not be releasing any further medical information on his condition. The 28-year-old Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax for 31 million euros ($31.5 million) on July 6 but had to leave a preseason training camp 12 days later for treatment and an operation after the tumor was found.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.