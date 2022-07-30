Crocker eagles last to take 2-shot lead at Hero Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Sean Crocker’s chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th gave him a two-stroke lead headed into the final round at the Hero Open. The American is bidding for his first European tour title and finished at 3-under 69 to keep Jens Dantorp of Sweden two shots behind after three rounds at Fairmont St. Andrews. Crocker started the day with a one-shot lead and moved to 18 under for the tournament. He’s going for a wire-to-wire win. Dantorp is alone in second after a bogey-free 69. Adrian Otaegui (64) and David Law (65) are both three shots off the lead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.