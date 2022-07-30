Bell hits 3-run HR to rally Nationals past Cardinals 7-6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6. Bell, likely on his way out as the Major League Baseball trade deadline nears, gave the home fans possibly one final moment to celebrate his time with the club after his 14th homer of the season just cleared the wall in right-center off Génesis Cabrera (3-2). Erasmo Ramírez (3-1) earned the win with a clean seventh, and Kyle Finnegan got the last five outs for his fourth save of the season.

