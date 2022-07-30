Barcelona auctions NFT of iconic Cruyff goal for $693,000

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has auctioned off a digital art piece depicting an iconic goal by Johan Cruyff for $693,000 as it seeks new revenues to battle its way out of massive debt. Barcelona says that the auction run by Sotheby’s in New York for the club’s first NFT, or non-fungible token, closed at $550,000. The auctioneer’s fees increased the final sale price to $693,000. The art piece depicts Cruyff’s memorable goal from 1973 when the Netherlands great soared through the air with his leg outstretched to score. Cruyff appears to be dipped in gold in the NFT. Barcelona is struggling to pay down 1 billion euros of debt.

