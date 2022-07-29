Verstappen understands rival Leclerc’s emotional outburst

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Max Verstappen understood why Charles Leclerc was so hard on himself after crashing last weekend, and the reigning Formula One champion feels it’s healthy for Leclerc to let his emotions out. Leclerc will be looking to bounce back this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix after putting his Ferrari into the barriers while leading the French GP. The error gifted Verstappen a win to open up a huge 63-point lead in the overall standings. Sergio Perez is also feeling optimistic and the Red Bull driver has Leclerc in his sights, considering he is only seven points behind him in the standings.

