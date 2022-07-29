Stenson shares LIV lead with Reed as Mickelson has rough day

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Henrik Stenson turned his focus to golf and it was good. The Swede made his debut in the LIV Golf series with a 64 to share the lead with Patrick Reed. Stenson is among the latest additions to the Saudi-funded league and it cost him the Ryder Cup captaincy for Europe. He says he was happy to be able to focus after a busy week. It wasn’t a happy return for Phil Mickelson. He’s very popular in the New York area. A spectator called to him on his first tee to “do it for Saudi royal family.” Mickelson shot 75.

