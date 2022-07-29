Saints’ 2021 top pick Turner making plans to prove himself

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner says he still feels a bit like a rookie after injuries largely derailed his maiden NFL campaign. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end out of Houston played in just five games last season. He was rehabilitating from shoulder surgery during the offseason and didn’t return to practice until training camp opened this week. Turner says he now aims to prove he was worthy of a first-round pick after a frustrating rookie campaign. Saints coach Dennis Allen says Turner is “plenty talented enough,” and “plenty smart enough.” Allen says now “it’s just about going out and putting in the work — and that takes time.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.