Russia’s Lavrov says he will discuss US prisoner swap offer

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says he’s open to a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a possible prisoner swap involving American basketball star Brittney Griner. Blinken said this week that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. Speaking Friday on a visit to Uzbekistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his ministry had received an official U.S. request for a call. He said he would be ready once he returns to Moscow and the timing of the call was being worked out. Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February, when baggage inspectors found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.

