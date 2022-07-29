Ronaldo not selected for Man United friendly vs. Atlético

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United’s 21-man squad that flew to Norway for a friendly match against Atlético Madrid. Ronaldo hasn’t played any preseason matches for United and is reportedly looking for a move to a team that has qualified for the Champions League this season. He held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag at the club’s training base on Tuesday. United plays Atlético in Oslo on Saturday and has a final preseason friendly on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano before opening its Premier League campaign against Brighton on Aug. 7. United hasn’t said if Ronaldo would be available against Rayo Vallecano.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.