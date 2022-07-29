Marte’s 3 hits, Nimmo’s go-ahead HR lift Mets over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marte homered, tripled and drove in three runs, Brandon Nimmo broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run shot and the New York Mets overcame two early deficits to defeat the Miami Marlins 6-4. Nimmo also finished with three RBIs and Marte was a double short of the cycle for the NL East leaders, who won their fourth straight and maintained a three-game lead over second-place Atlanta. Pinch-hitter Eduardo Escobar reached on an infield single leading off the eighth against reliever Steven Okert and advanced on Tomás Nido’s sacrifice bunt. Nimmo then drove an 0-1 pitch from Okert over the wall in right-center. Daniel Vogelbach doubled twice for the Mets, who had eight extra-base hits — six against Marlins All-Star starter Sandy Alcantara.

