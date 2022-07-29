Kabul hospital says explosion at cricket game wounded 13

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Kabul emergency hospital says a grenade explosion during a game of cricket wounded 13 spectators at the stadium in the Afghan capital. No one claimed responsibility for the explosion on Friday afternoon at the International Cricket Stadium in Kabul, where several hundred people had gathered to watch the match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. The afternoon game was part of the domestic T20 Shpageza Cricket league games held every year. Cricket is a hugely popular sports in Afghanistan. The Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the game was briefly halted due to the grenade explosion but later continued.

