Jets sign veteran LB Kwon Alexander for depth on defense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kwon Alexander is reuniting with Robert Saleh and adding a veteran presence to the New York Jets’ linebacker corps. The 27-year-old Alexander signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Friday. The move came after the team worked him out during the offseason. Alexander spent last season and part of 2020 with New Orleans after 1 1/2 years in San Francisco with Saleh as his defensive coordinator. He was drafted in the fourth round out of LSU in 2015 by Tampa Bay, where he played his first four seasons. Alexander was selected for the Pro Bowl after his third season in 2017.

