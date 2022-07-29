Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars waived undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis a day after he badly missed three field-goal attempts during a training camp practice. They signed free agent Elliott Fry to fill his roster spot. Fry will now compete with Ryan Santoso for Jacksonville’s kicking job. Mevis nailed former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder with one errant kick and sent two more groups of onlookers scattering during warmups Thursday. It was enough to prompt the Jaguars to move in another direction less than a week before the team’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

