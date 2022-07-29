Injured Laporte to miss start of the season for Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says defender Aymeric Laporte underwent knee surgery during the offseason and will not return before September. The Spain international was a mainstay at center back for City last season. He hurt his knee in the 5-1 win over Wolverhampton in the third-to-last Premier League game of last season. He managed to play through pain in the team’s final two games. Laporte has since had an operation and will miss the start of City’s season. Guardiola would not be drawn on any potential move for Brighton left back Marc Cucurella. He has been linked with City.

