IndyCar officials clear Newgarden to qualify for race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar officials have cleared two-time series champion Josef Newgarden to qualify for Saturday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Newgarden had the second-fastest car in practice, completing his lap in 1 minute, 10.1121 seconds. Alexander Rossi had the top time at 1:10.0919. Newgarden collapsed after a hard crash in last weekend’s race in Iowa — despite being cleared by doctors at the infield track care center. Series officials announced Thursday that he would be allowed to practice and then would be re-evaluated. Newgarden is tied for third with Scott Dixon, 34 points behind Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson.

