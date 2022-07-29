Hoskins’ HR in 10th inning lifts Phillies past Pirates 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rhys Hoskins drilled a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the 10th to lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2. Hoskins finished off a four-hit night by taking the third pitch he saw from Duane Underwood Jr. (0-3) and sending it to the grassy area beyond the center field wall for his 20th home run of the season. The Phillies have won three straight. Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling had two hits apiece for Philadelphia. Ke’Bryan Hayes hit his fifth home run of the season. Pittsburgh has dropped five consecutive games.

