Garcia ends Swiatek’s winning streak on clay

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced to the semifinals of the Poland Open after ending the clay-court winning streak of top-ranked Iga Swiatek at 18 matches. Garcia won 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. She broke Swiatek in the 10th game of the deciding set for her first win over the Pole. Swiatek had not lost on clay since the French Open quarterfinals in 2021. France’s Garcia next plays 10th-seeded Jasmine Paolini. Lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine faces Ana Bogdan of Romania in the other semifinal match.

