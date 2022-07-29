Bautista Agut reaches final at rain-hit Generali Open

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut will have to wait to find out who he will play in the final at the Generali Open as rain delayed play for the second straight day. Bautista Agut advanced Friday after beating fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 7-6 (3). He will play either Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann or Austrian wild card Filip Misolic in the final. Their semifinal match was suspended due to rain with Misolic leading Hanfmann 1-0 in the decisive third-set tiebreaker after the two split the previous two sets 6-2.

