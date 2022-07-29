Austin FC signs Argentine forward Rigoni as DP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC says Argentine forward Emiliano Rigoni will join the Major League Soccer team under a designated player contract on a transfer from Brazilian club Sao Paolo. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin FC said Rigoni gets a guaranteed contract through 2024 with options for the next two seasons. The club said he will join the team in the coming weeks once he receives his visa. Austin is second in the MLS Western Conference in its second season. Rigoni has scored 55 career goals.

