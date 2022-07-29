Alcaraz, Sinner advance to semifinals at Croatia Open

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz raced past Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-4 at the Croatia Open to reach his seventh semifinal of the year. The 19-year-old Spaniard is defending the first ATP title he won in the coastal town of Umag last year. He next plays Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri who beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain 7-5, 6-4. Second-seeded Jannik Sinner reached his first semifinal this year after a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena. Sinner will face Franco Agamenone.

