UEFA probes Fenerbahçe after Putin chant against Kyiv team

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA is investigating Turkish club Fenerbahçe after its fans chanted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Champions League qualifying game against Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv. The chants were heard at Fenerbahçe’s stadium in Istanbul shortly after Vitaliy Buyalskiy scored the opening goal for Dynamo in a game the Ukrainian team went on to win 2-1 after extra time on Wednesday. Fenerbahçe says it rejects the chants and that it is unfair to blame the club. It also claimed fans had been provoked by “exaggerated gestures by some of the opposing team’s players.”

