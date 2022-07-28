Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates ‘gold rush’ for players

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit has created a “gold rush” for players. Trump played a round Thursday on his home course at Trump National Bedminster. This one was the LIV Golf Invitational pro-am. He played with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. Trump says what the Saudi-backed league is doing is good for golf because it gives players an alternative. It’s been a disruptor for more than the PGA Tour. Now the Ryder Cup is involved. Henrik Stenson signed with LIV and was stripped of his captaincy for Europe. Reports indicated Luke Donald will be replacing him.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.