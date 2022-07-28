Sun beat Storm in Sue Bird’s final game in Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun spoiled former UConn star Sue Bird’s final scheduled game in the state, beating the Seattle Storm 88-83. Brionna Jones added 13 points for the Sun and Courtney Williams and DeWanna Bonner each had 12. The 41-year-old Bird finished with 14 points and seven assists. Two other former UConn stars, Breanna Stewart and Gabby Williams, led Seattle with 17 and 16 points respectively. The game was played in front

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.