Report: Canada Soccer mishandled harassment allegations

TORONTO (AP) — A new report says Canada Soccer lacked oversight over its under-20 national team and mishandled sexual harassment allegations made against former coach Bob Birarda. Canada Soccer commissioned an independent review by McLaren Global Sport Solution. The firm conducted 28 interviews, including with 23 current and former Canada Soccer staff and executives. The result was a 125-page report that detailed the federation’s shortcomings.

