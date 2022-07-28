Powers scores 25, Lynx cruise past Dream 92-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 25 points and the Minnesota Lynx started fast and cruised to a 92-85 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Moriah Jefferson finished with 14 points and seven assists for Minnesota (11-19), which ended a three-game skid. Syliva Fowles had 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Kayla McBride scored 11. Powers had 10 points and Minnesota shot 65.6% (21 of 32), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to take a 49-29 lead at halftime. Atlanta (12-17) shot 34.4% and made just 2 of 9 from distance before intermission. Tiffany Hayes scored 24 to pace the Dream,

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.