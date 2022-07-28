Mets get Naquin, reliever from Reds for 2 minor leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets have acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed reliever Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for two teenage minor leaguers. Cincinnati receives 18-year-old outfielder Hector Rodríguez and right-hander Jose Acuña. Naquin, a first-round draft pick 10 years ago, was batting .246 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 56 games for the Reds, who are last in the NL Central. He homered and drove in two runs Thursday in a 7-6 loss to Miami. As the NL East leaders look to add offense, he provides another left-handed bat and depth in the outfield.

